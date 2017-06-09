Baltimore PD Search For Missing Vulnerable Adult

June 9, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for 65-year-old James Hunter, who they describe as vulnerable.

Hunter was reported missing to police on Thursday at approximately 8:50 p.m.

He was last seen on Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Linwood Avenue, wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.vulnerable adult Baltimore PD Search For Missing Vulnerable Adult

He’s described as 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

If you have seen him, please contact Baltimore Police Missing Persons at 443-984-7385 or 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch