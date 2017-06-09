Baltimore PD Search For Missing Vulnerable Adult

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for 65-year-old James Hunter, who they describe as vulnerable.
Hunter was reported missing to police on Thursday at approximately 8:50 p.m.
He was last seen on Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Linwood Avenue, wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
He’s described as 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.
If you have seen him, please contact Baltimore Police Missing Persons at 443-984-7385 or 911.
