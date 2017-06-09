Study: Kids Who Drink Cow Milk Alternatives Are Shorter

June 9, 2017 10:03 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study suggests that kids who drink cow milk alternatives, like soy or almond milk, are slightly shorter than their peers.

The research was published this week in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

“Many parents are choosing noncow milk beverages such as soy and almond milk because of perceived health benefits,” the study authors write. “However, noncow milk contains less protein and fat than cow milk and may not have the same effect on height.”

In fact, the researchers found that found that for each cup of non-cow’s milk children drank per day, they were 0.4 centimeters shorter than the average for their age.

And, for each daily cup of cow’s milk they drank, children were 0.2 centimeters taller than average.

The height difference for a 3-year-old drinking three cups of non-cow milk per day versus a child drinking three cups of cow’s milk per day was 1.5 centimeters.

The study said more research is needed to understand the relationship between different types of milk consumption and height.

