D.C. Officer Struck By Truck In Adams Morgan Fights For Life

WASHINGTON (WJZ)– Three people, including two officers, were plowed down by a pickup truck Thursday night in D.C.

Police still haven’t said why it happened, but they say one officer is still in critical condition.

The chief of police in D.C. called it a “long and tough night” for his department and the investigation is just beginning.

On a busy bar-lined street in Adams Morgan, a pickup truck crossed the median and mowed down two bike patrol officers and a department of transportation employee and kept driving.

“He was looking this way, minding his own business, didn’t see it coming. Boom! Ran them directly over,” says the doorman at Madam’s Organ.

He watched it all happen and rushed to help the critically hurt cop.

The other officer and DDOT employee were also both injured, but are now recovering.

“This is a team of unbelievable officers, you know, they’re devastated by this thing. This is someone in their family that was significantly injured,” says D.C. police chief Peter Newsham.

The third district station is just a few blocks away and workers at bars and restaurants on 18th Street say that those officers are like family.

The general manager of Tryst says his staff knows many local cops by name.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that it can hit home to people that we love, and people that we know, and they’re serving and protecting us,” says Elias Montilla.

Police arrested the driver and passenger of the truck. Both men are from Virginia and in their early 20’s and have been charged with having an illegal assault rifle in the truck.

“There’s no indication right now that this is terrorist related,” Newsham says.

As police try to piece together why this all happened, their brothers in blue begin a long road toward recovery.

Saturday’s pride parade is expected to bring in tens of thousands of people to the streets of D.C. Officers say they are taking special precautions to keep that event safe.

Both officers hit are 4-year veterans of the police force.

One officer seriously injured is still hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

