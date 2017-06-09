Dog Involved In Deadly Attack Of 90-Year-Old Euthanized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WJZ/AP) — The dog involved in an attack that killed a 90-year-old Virginia woman last week has been euthanized, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Media outlets report police were called around 7:30 p.m. May 31 to a Virginia Beach home where the woman was attacked. The woman was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, but died early Thursday morning.

The victim’s daughter, identified by media outlets only as “Linda,” says she adopted the one-year-old, 50 pound pit bull hours before the attack from Forever Home Rehabilitation Center.

Linda says she was in the backyard playing with the dog when she heard her mother inside yelling for help after falling. She says that once she entered the home, the dog rushed ahead and began biting her mother.

Forever Home Rehabilitation Center issued a statement saying “none of us could have ever predicted this horrible event.”

