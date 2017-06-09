Howard County Police Search For Missing Teen With Health Concerns

June 9, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Howard County, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Columbia who was last seen Tuesday.

Shannyn Kayla Blue was last seen leaving her home in the 6300 block of Sandchain Road around 5 p.m.

Police say Blue did not take medication with her.

Blue is an African-American female, 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jeans and a flip flops.

Officers say she has ties to Baltimore and may be there.

Anyone with information should call 911.

