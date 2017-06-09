National Aquarium To Be Featured On National Geographic Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lights, camera, action! Baltimore’s National Aquarium is getting a national TV audience.

Children across the country will get to swim with the fish and sharks in a special show, “What Sam Seas,” on Nat Geo WILD.

The segments give a very unique view of our city’s incredible aquarium.

Divers there say they were recently able to get some unique footage of one animal’s nesting routine, something that would be very difficult to capture in the wild.

Jackie Cooper is a dive safety officer at the aquarium, who was on hand to help Nat Geo get the footage.

“They were here over four days and we did eight dives,” she said. “And each dive was an hour-and-a-half.”

The segments will run on Saturday mornings during the kids’ block on Nat Geo Wild.

