National Aquarium To Be Featured On National Geographic Show

June 9, 2017 6:10 PM By Jessica Kartalija
Filed Under: National Aquarium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lights, camera, action! Baltimore’s National Aquarium is getting a national TV audience.

Children across the country will get to swim with the fish and sharks in a special show, “What Sam Seas,” on Nat Geo WILD.

The segments give a very unique view of our city’s incredible aquarium.

Divers there say they were recently able to get some unique footage of one animal’s nesting routine, something that would be very difficult to capture in the wild.

Jackie Cooper is a dive safety officer at the aquarium, who was on hand to help Nat Geo get the footage.

“They were here over four days and we did eight dives,” she said. “And each dive was an hour-and-a-half.”

The segments will run on Saturday mornings during the kids’ block on Nat Geo Wild.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Jessica Kartalija
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch