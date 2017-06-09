Ocean City Officials Determined To Prevent Women From Going Topless

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ocean City officials are determined not to let the Maryland vacation destination “become a topless beach.”

In fact, they “intend to do whatever is necessary to prevent it,” according to a statement released Friday.

The town has reportedly received numerous phone calls, comments and emails expressing concern since yesterday, when it was first reported that Ocean City Beach Patrol employees were told not to bother women who go bare-chested.

Those guidelines were sent to employees in a memo from Beach Patrol Capt. Butch Arbin this week. The policy — which instructs employees to document instances of female toplessness but not to approach the woman in question — comes after a woman who advocates for ladies being allowed to go topless in public contacted the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s office about the legality of it last year.

“It’s not actually written or codified, there is no book that has a definition of what is and what isn’t indecent exposure, and that’s the reason there’s an ambiguity,” said legal expert Adam Ruther. “She’s raising an argument that because men are allowed to go bare-chested so are women should be allowed to go bare-chested.”

The Associated Press identified that Eastern Shore woman as Chelsea Covington, a national advocate for the “topfreedom” movement.

At that time, Worcester County AG Beau Oglesby ran the matter up the flagpole, requesting an opinion from Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh.

A spokesperson for Ocean City said Thursday that they are still waiting for the opinion, but the mayor and city council are “strongly opposed” and are exploring what legal actions they can take to prevent topless women on the beach.

The latest statement, released Friday afternoon on the town’s social media accounts, reads:

Despite what is being circulated on social media, the Town of Ocean City is not a topless beach and will not become a topless beach. The intent of the policy that is being reported on was strictly for our Beach Patrol employees. We want our lifeguards to have their eyes on the ocean, as the safety of our swimmers is their first priority. Our police department, on the other hand, will respond to calls from the Beach Patrol and complaints from our beach patrons, should any activity of toplessness occur. We have received dozens of phone calls, read thousands of comments and answered numerous emails from our residents and visitors expressing their concerns. We assure you we share those concerns and intend to do whatever is necessary to prevent this from happening on our beach, or in any public area in Ocean City.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook