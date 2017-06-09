Police: Driver Killed Man Who Confronted Him About Dog Abuse

June 9, 2017 1:11 PM

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Police are looking for a suspect in Utah who is accused of killing a man by running him over with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

West Valley City police say the man who was killed confronted the suspect before the incident about the way he was treating a dog.

Jeremy Hardman. Photo from KUTV

The victim, 47-year-old Jeremy Hardman, was driving with a friend on Wednesday when they saw the suspect punching a dog on a street corner. Police say the two men got out of their vehicle and approached the suspect, and then turned to walk back to the vehicle. Police say the suspect got into his car as the men were walking back to theirs and ran over Hardman before speeding away.

The suspect vehicle is a black, four-door Lexus with a loud exhaust and damaged windshield.

