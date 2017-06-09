Police Identify Officers Involved In Fatal Dundalk Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police have identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting of the armed robbery suspect Wednesday in Dundalk.
Officer Carver, Leary, Minton and a 17-year veteran who is not being identified due to the officer’s duty assignment, were involved in the shooting.
The officer who was shot in the incident was identified as Officer Slocum, a 13-year veteran. She remains hospitalized in serious condition.
The suspect, Blaine Robert Erb, was fatally shot after police say he opened fire on the officers.
A bystander was also injured in the incident, who was lasted listed in serious condition.
