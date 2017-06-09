Police Search For 2 Teen Girls Who May Have Fled The State With 2 Male Teens

June 9, 2017 4:34 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland authorities are searching for two missing girls who may have left the area with two male teens Thursday.

Maryland State Police say Miranda Ellie Lambert, 14, and Madison Noel Whichard, 14, are missing from the Huntingtown area of Calvert County.

Officers say the teens may have left the State with two other male teenagers.

Miranda is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has blonde hair, blues eyes and may be wearing a brown and white tie dye shirt hoodie.

Madison is also 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 118 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you see either of the teens you’re asked to call police immediately.

