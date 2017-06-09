The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of June 10th

This week’s edition of The Norris & Long Show Best Of includes interviews with former Ravens linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo, and Jerry Bembry of The Undefeated on the NBA Finals.

BRENDON AYANBADEJO

Brendon Ayanbadejo, former pro bowl linebacker and special teams ace of the Baltimore Ravens, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the magical 2012 Super Bowl run for the Ravens as part of our Wayback Wednesday.

Brendon started by talking about the team’s run to the Super Bowl in 2012 and what made it so special saying, “we just never gave up and we never stopped fighting, part of the way through that season Ray Lewis went down with a torn triceps and we had a plan lets just get through this and get to the playoffs will all come back healthy for the playoffs and go on a run and that’s exactly what we did.”

When asked for one word to describe that particular Ravens team Brendon said, “I would say galvanized, that team was so together and that’s really what it takes. Through the hard times, it’s easy to start pointing fingers and passing the buck and blaming people…we knew that our journey was going to take us to the promise land and get us to a championship so we stayed galvanized.”

Brendon also talked about how close he was to quitting football when he was cut a few times early in his NFL career, and how proud he is of his Pro Bowl appearances.

JERRY BEMBRY

Jerry Bembry, Senior NBA Writer for The Undefeated, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Warriors and Cavaliers battling in the NBA Finals.

Jerry started by talking about the saying of it’s not being over til its over in reference to Golden State’s 2-0 series lead and the Cavaliers coming back from down 3-1 last year saying “yeah that is true but, the scenario a year ago when the Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit…really don’t see that happening this time, it’s almost impossible with how the Warriors have improved their team with Durant.”

As for just how good this Warriors team is and how good they still can be Jerry said “yeah they’re definitely a next level team right now…you have Kevin Durant coming down the middle of the floor you can kick it out to Steph Curry or Klay Thompson on either side and have Draymond Green up front.”

Jerry went on to talk about Durant’s decision to leave Oklahoma City for Golden State, and the public backlash to that move.