Woman Gets 8 Years For Valentine’s Day 2016 Crash that Killed Newlyweds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman will serve eight years in prison and five years of probation in relation to a Valentine’s Day 2016 car crash that killed young newlyweds.

Lauren Renee Scott, 28, of North Beach, was charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter for the deaths of 21-year-old Daniel Amos and 20-year-old Kayla Amos, who were celebrating their six-month anniversary that day.

Police said the couple were going southbound in a 2011 Honda Civic on Solomons Island Road when Scott’s 2002 Toyota Camry, headed northbound, crossed the center line and hit the Civic head on.

Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene. Kayla, who was flown in grave condition to Shock Trauma, died the next morning.

Scott was also transported to the Shock Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A toxicology screen revealed the presence of cannabinoids and opiates in her system.

According to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, Scott told nurses that she had injected heroin the morning of the accident, and had not slept prior to the collision because she had used.

She pleaded guilty to the manslaughter counts she faced on April 25 of this year.

“Let this be an example of the tragedies brought on by heroin use,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “Lauren Scott has been brought to justice for her exceptionally reckless behavior, but the terrible loss of these two young lives will be felt by family, friends, and our community forever.

“I believe Dan and Kayla are in Heaven celebrating all the good that God has accomplished through this tragedy,” said Daniel’s dad, Kevin Amos. “We really believe, and so did Dan and Kayla, that God doesn’t cause these tragedies but, according to scripture, brings about changed hearts and changed lives, for the better, through these painful times.”

