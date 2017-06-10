Baltimore City Police Investigate Eutaw Place Shooting

Baltimore, MD — Baltimore city police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in the 2200 block of Eutaw Place.

Officers were called to the west Baltimore scene around 2:30am where they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment but their condition is not known at this time.

Detectives investigating the shooting say the victim told them he was walking in the 1500 block of Traction street when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)