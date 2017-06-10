Some Ask Where Checks Are In Gynecologist Recording Case

June 10, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: doctor nikita levy, Gynecologist, Johns Hopkins, recording, Settlement

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hundreds of former patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams want to know when they will receive their share of a $190 million settlement.

The Baltimore Sun reports that while details announced earlier by the claims adjudicator indicated settlement checks would be mailed by June 2, the administrator of the settlement fund says the plan was always to mail them out in batches.

Attorney David Higgins, the administrator, says about 6,700 checks have been mailed. More than 8,000 former patients are part of the class-action settlement with Johns Hopkins.

The gynecologist, Dr. Nikita Levy, worked for Hopkins for 25 years. After police began investigating the allegations, the 54-year-old killed himself in 2013.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

