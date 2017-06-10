Giant Recalls Chef Boyardee Pasta Shells & Meatballs And Spaghetti & Meatballs

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Giant Food has recalled Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs and Giant Food Spaghetti & Meatballs which may contain milk allergens that are not listed on the ingredient label.

These products are safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from a milk allergy.

The following products are included in this recall:

Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs, 14.75 oz., UPC 6414404828 with a best by date of 12/26/2018

Giant Food Spaghetti & Meatballs, 14.75 oz., UPC 68826707136 with best by date of 1/2/2020

Giant Food has received no reports of illnesses to date.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant Food for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Conagra Brands at 866-213-1245. In addition, customers may call Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for more information. Customers can also visit the Giant Food website at www.giantfood.com

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook