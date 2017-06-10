Parasite Kills About 80 Ducks In Lincoln Memorial Pool

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– There has a problem lurking in the water at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool.

The National Park Service says during a two-day period last month, approximately 80 ducks were found dead in the pool.

The problem is a water borne parasite that was found in the snails that live in the pool.

This weekend, the Park Service will be draining out the water.

The pool will then be thoroughly cleaned and then refilled. The process should take about a week.

Visitors are always told to stay out of the reflecting pool, but extra signs will be put up to let the public know about the problem.

Those who come into prolonged contact with the water could get a rash, but the risk to people is low.

The pool provides a reflection of the Washington Monument when looking east and a reflection of the Lincoln Memorial when looking west.

