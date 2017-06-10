Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Salisbury, Multiple Suspects Believed To Be Involved

June 10, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Maryland State Police, Salisbury

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police are investigating a homicide in Salisbury where multiple suspects are believed to be involved, according to Maryland State Police.

Police have identified 57-year-old Anthony Cropper of Salisbury as the victim in the fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Salisbury Police say the incident occurred in the 1100 Block of Middleneck Drive around 1 a.m.

Shortly before the call was made to police, Cropper answered a knock at the door.

He was allegedly confronted by several suspects and words were exchanged before shots were fired and the suspects left, according to police.

A motive is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact police immediately at either the State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101, or the Salisbury PD at 410-548-3165.  Callers may remain anonymous.  Information may also be provided confidentially on-line at salisburypd.com  

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch