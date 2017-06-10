Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Salisbury, Multiple Suspects Believed To Be Involved

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police are investigating a homicide in Salisbury where multiple suspects are believed to be involved, according to Maryland State Police.

Police have identified 57-year-old Anthony Cropper of Salisbury as the victim in the fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Salisbury Police say the incident occurred in the 1100 Block of Middleneck Drive around 1 a.m.

Shortly before the call was made to police, Cropper answered a knock at the door.

He was allegedly confronted by several suspects and words were exchanged before shots were fired and the suspects left, according to police.

A motive is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact police immediately at either the State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101, or the Salisbury PD at 410-548-3165. Callers may remain anonymous. Information may also be provided confidentially on-line at salisburypd.com

