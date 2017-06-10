Victim In Fatal Pedestrian Train Accident Identified

Elkridge, MD — Howard County Police have identified the man struck and killed by a train on Friday morning.
Police say 34 year old Xin L. Zhuang of Elkridge was reported missing by family members and police were able to determine he was the man who was struck by the train.
Zhuang was hit by a MARC train near Levering Avenue around 6:25am but police have been unable to figure out why he was in the area.
Investigators believe the conductor would not have had time to prevent the train from striking the victim.
No one on-board the train was injured in the incident.
