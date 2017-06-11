7 People Make It Out Of 2 Alarm House Fire In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is on scene of a 2 alarm fire at a home in which seven people were inside as flame broke out.
The blaze started at a two-story home in the 3600 block of Roberts Pl.
Fire crews say there were seven people inside, four children and three adults, but all managed to get out safely.
Three of the children and the three adults are in good condition, while the fourth child is in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
