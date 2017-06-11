WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Air Quality Alert In Effect For Large Part Of Maryland Until Midnight Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Air Quality Alert In Effect For NE Maryland

June 11, 2017 12:52 PM
Air Quality Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An air quality alert is in effect for much of northeast Maryland, as it’s code orange on the air quality index.

The alert is in effect for Anne Arundel; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore Counties until midnight on Sunday.

Sunday marks the beginning of a possible heat wave for much of the state, which is when there are three or more days of temperatures at-or-above 90 degrees.

