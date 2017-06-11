WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Air Quality Alert In Effect For Large Part Of Maryland Until Midnight Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Mississippi: Headless Body Located After Severed Head Found

June 11, 2017 9:13 PM
Filed Under: Found, headless body, Mississippi, Severed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A headless body has been found after the head of a young black man was discovered on the front steps of a Mississippi home.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance told WAPT-TV that a resident discovered human remains in an open field around 3 p.m. Saturday. The remains were located about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from where the severed head was found hours earlier that day.

Police say the body was severely burned and the man couldn’t be immediately identified.

Cmdr. Tyree Jones says authorities do not yet have a motive for the killing. Asked whether it might be gang-related, he refused to speculate. He had previously said just finding the head earlier wasn’t typical of a homicide scene.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch