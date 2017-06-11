WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Air Quality Alert In Effect For Large Part Of Maryland Until Midnight Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Retaliation Murders Help Drive Surge In Baltimore Homicides

June 11, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore, Homicides, Lor Scoota, Murder, Rapper, Retaliation
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say the slaying of a popular Baltimore rapper shows how retaliation killings are helping to drive a historic spike in violence in the city.

The Baltimore Sun reports that investigators say the shooting of rapper Tyriece “Lor Scoota” Watson last summer was set in motion by a shooting across town a few hours earlier. Authorities say the rapper’s alleged killer, Cortez Mitchell, targeted him because a friend of Watson’s had shot a friend of Mitchell’s.

And Mitchell was shot to death four months later in what authorities believe was more retaliation.

Baltimore had 344 homicides in 2015, its deadliest year per capita. The city had 318 murders in 2016. So far, there have been 152 homicides through Saturday, putting the city on pace to surge past both numbers.

  1. Larry Warren Durrer says:
    June 11, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    So thisguy “Mitchell” was killed in jail cause surely he wasn’t on the street after being arrested for murder himself…….Boy Mosby has got it together don’t she

