Baltimore Police Search For Woman Missing Since June 2

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for help locating 40 year-old Dominique Nechelle Macer.
Macer was last seen on June 2 at her Hoffman Street home located in East Baltimore. Family and friends are concerned about her well-being.
Dominique Macer is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 130 lbs.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dominique Nechelle Macer is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
