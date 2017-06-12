WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Baltimore Police Search For Woman Missing Since June 2

June 12, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for help locating 40 year-old Dominique Nechelle Macer.

Macer was last seen on June 2 at her Hoffman Street home located in East Baltimore. Family and friends are concerned about her well-being.

dominique nechelle macer Baltimore Police Search For Woman Missing Since June 2

Dominique Macer is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dominique Nechelle Macer is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

