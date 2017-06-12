Police Investigating Armed Robberies In Which BB Guns Were Used

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

June 12, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: BB Gun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating two armed robberies in which the suspects used bb/pellet guns.

Police say one of the crimes happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, when officers were called to the area of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover.

Responding officers met with an intoxicated victim, who said he had been robbed while sitting in his vehicle.

He told police that two men came up to his vehicle, and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him, before demanding money.

Before leaving, the suspects shot the victim with a pellet of bb gun.

The other crime had happened hours earlier, but was reported to police at 9 a.m. Saturday.

A female victim told police she was in the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Blvd. in Hanover., at 12:50 a.m., when two men approached her vehicle and pointed a pellet or bb gun at her.

They demanded her money, but she refused, at which time, one of the suspects shot her with the bb gun.

Police have not said whether they believe these two crimes are related, but are continuing their investigation.

