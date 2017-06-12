Man In Critical Condition After Canoe Tips Over In Pond

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man is in critical condition after nearly drowning in an Ellicott City pond after his canoe tipped over.

The Howard County Police Department was called about a possible drowning at 5 a.m. Monday, in a pond behind Tangle Wood Court.

Responding officers found 20-year-old Nicholas Bartko on the side of the pond.

Police believe a friend pulled him from the water before authorities arrived on scene.

Bartko was taken to Howard County General Hospital, where police report he is in critical condition

The investigation found that Bartko was in the canoe with a friend when it accidentally tipped over.

