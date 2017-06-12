WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Ellicott City Has Gotten ‘Unbelievable’ Support, But Still Needs Help

June 12, 2017 5:53 PM By Pat Warren
Filed Under: Ellicott City flood, Ellicott City Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Main Street America,” that’s how U.S. Senator Ben Cardin describes Ellicott City, and it still needs help.

On July 30, 2016, the city received the worst flooding in recent history, with a month of rain falling in two hours, resulting in the deaths of two people.

Nearly a year later, Tammy Beideman’s customers enter Sweet Elizabeth Jane on Main Street in Ellicott City like nothing happened, but the effects of last year’s devastating flood that closed 90 businesses and caused $22 million in property damage are still being felt.

“It’s not really over yet,” Beideman said. “It looks like we are and we are out here, but behind the scenes, we’re still developing our processes and getting our business back together.”

“When we saw the results of the flood last year, we had some doubts that they could come back, and they have come back,” said Sen. Cardin.

On Monday, Beideman and other Ellicott City merchants joined Cardin, along with state and local representatives, looking back at the flooding to see where they were nearly a year ago, and to hear reassurances that they will continue to get the help necessary to see their recovery through to the end.

“We’ve all gone through something horrific together and we’re doing our best to come out the other end,” said Beideman.

Senator Cardin senator offered those reassurances.

“I’m here to say congratulations for what has been done, and we’re still with you to make sure your continued needs are met,” Sen. Cardin said.

“The support has been just unbelievable for us,” said Beideman.

A flood work group is on the calendar for Monday night.

There are still years of work ahead on ways to hold back the water and floodproof for the future.

