New Addition To Ravens Jeremy Maclin To Get Free Crab Cakes For Life

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dundalk seafood restaurant Jimmy’s Seafood has made Ravens’ newest wide receive an offer he can’t refuse — free crab cakes for life.
The restaurant made the tasty proposal on Twitter this week, first offering free crab cakes for the length of his deal if he signs.
But the restaurant later upped the ante, offering free crab cakes for life.
Jimmy’s Seafood, a favorite of the Ravens, often hosts Ravens players, and has even held a VIP bus trip to see the Ravens play last season when they played the Jets in New Jersey with a tailgate party.
All Maclin had to say was “love crab cakes!” after signing with the Ravens on Monday.
The Ravens say that the offer did help Maclin with his decision.
Jimmy’s Seafood is being featured in an episode of Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise.” The taping was held on Monday morning.
Last June, Jimmy’s extended the “crab cakes for life” to Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.
