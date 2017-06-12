New Addition To Ravens Jeremy Maclin To Get Free Crab Cakes For Life

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dundalk seafood restaurant Jimmy’s Seafood has made Ravens’ newest wide receive an offer he can’t refuse — free crab cakes for life.

The restaurant made the tasty proposal on Twitter this week, first offering free crab cakes for the length of his deal if he signs.

Dear @jmac___19, Free crab cakes for the length of your deal if you sign with the @Ravens. Shake on it. 🤝 — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 7, 2017

But the restaurant later upped the ante, offering free crab cakes for life.

You drive a hard bargain, Mr. Maclin. We'll up the offer to free crab cakes for life. Now sign already! 📋 pic.twitter.com/XVjwjwZhHS — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 8, 2017

Jimmy’s Seafood, a favorite of the Ravens, often hosts Ravens players, and has even held a VIP bus trip to see the Ravens play last season when they played the Jets in New Jersey with a tailgate party.

All Maclin had to say was “love crab cakes!” after signing with the Ravens on Monday.

@JimmysSeafood I read what y'all said…I love crab cakes! Lol — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 12, 2017

The Ravens say that the offer did help Maclin with his decision.

Yep, crab cakes helped lure Jeremy Maclin to Baltimore. 🦀🦀🦀🦀 📰: https://t.co/PPuIu6ijug pic.twitter.com/p0l6ZgIeRn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 12, 2017

Jimmy’s Seafood is being featured in an episode of Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise.” The taping was held on Monday morning.

🎥 Remember to join us on Monday, when we film @travelchannel's hit show "Food Paradise!" This is your chance to #GetFamous! 🦀 pic.twitter.com/0ID441x3T9 — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 10, 2017

Last June, Jimmy’s extended the “crab cakes for life” to Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

