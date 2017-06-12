Mark Cottman Gallery To Close After 7 Years

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mark Cottman Art Gallery has been a part of Federal Hill for the past seven years, and his paintings have been seen all over the world.

Ron Matz has more on one of Baltimore’s most popular artists and how he’s charting a new direction.

“I’ve done this for seven years and I’m satisfied with it. That’s not to say I might not open up another gallery in a couple of years but I have projects I want to finish. It’s hard to juggle and run a business and create the product.”

Among them stand up comedy. He’s done it before and once worked with Dave Chappelle, who’s part of his new exhibit “Make me laugh,” which includes Rodney Dangerfield, Phyllis Diller, and Redd Foxx.

“I have some work I want to create. I have a couple of books I want to finish and I want to do stand-up comedy part time. I’ve worked with Dave Chapelle, Wanda Sykes and Monique so I have a long history of doing stand-up comedy.”

The self-taught artist picked this location because of the Baltimore skyline.

“It’s meant a tremendous amount to me. It’s been a dream come true, but I have many dreams I have yet to fulfill,” he says.

His best seller “This is Baltimore” features 26 Charm City highlights. It’s been seen all over the world.

Mark Cottman will continue producing his artwork at his studio at his home. He’s also planning quarterly shows in the city he loves.

“Thank you, Baltimore. I’m a son of Baltimore so thank you for supporting the gallery. All your love and joy and just wonderful vibrations about my work. So it’s been a celebration.”

Mark Cottman is a 1976 graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He’ll hold an open house at the gallery on Saturday from noon til 7 p.m. The gallery will close June 24.

For more information about Mark Cottman Gallery CLICK HERE.