Maryland, DC Attorneys General Plan Lawsuit Against Trump

WASHINGTON (WJZ/AP) — The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia are planning to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh plan to announce what they call a “major lawsuit” Monday against the president.

Our media partners at the Baltimore Sun reports that the lawsuit alleges that the president has violated the Emoluments Clause by accepting millions of dollars in payments on properties his company owns.

The attorneys general say Trump violated the Constitution through leases of Trump properties held by foreign governments as well as foreign governments buying condominiums and hotel rooms owned by the Trump organization.

Trump said in January he would turn over the day-to-day operation of his real estate empire to his family and place its assets in a trust

A statement released to the press on Monday says the attorneys general will make the announcement at a news conference planned for noon in Washington.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)