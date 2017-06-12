Police Seek Blind Man Charged With Murder Of Infant Son

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a blind man who has been charged with murder in the death of his 5-month-old child.

Perry Nelson-Johnson faces numerous charges, including first and second-degree murder, in the death of Emmanuel Johnson, who was born on December 26, 2016.

FATHER CHARGED WITH MURDER OF 5-MONTH-OLD @BaltimorePolice need your help to find this man. RETWEET to help find him https://t.co/UNfU1luGBX — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@cbsbaltimore) June 12, 2017

Police are still searching for Nelson-Johnson.

These charges come after police were called at 4 a.m. on Friday, to the 1600 block of N. Smallwood St., for a report of an unconscious baby.

The 5-month-old, identified as Emmanuel Johnson, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police were told Johnson had rolled off the bed and banged his head, but following the autopsy, it was determined Johnson had severe head trauma, along with old and new injuries all over his body.

The autopsy determined the injuries “were not consistent with a fall,” and his death was ruled as a homicide by “multiple blunt force trauma to the head.”

Police say Nelson-Johnson is blind and uses a guide stick to get around, and that is believed to be the weapon used to inflict injuries to Johnson.

Police are continuing their investigation, but say the mother has not been charged at this time.

If you have information on Nelson-Johnson’s whereabouts, call the Warrant Apprehension Task Force at (410) 637-8970.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook