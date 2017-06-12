Police Seek Blind Man Charged With Murder Of Infant Son

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UPDATE (6/13): Police say Perry Nelson-Johnson has turned himself into police.

——————————————————————————————

There’s a manhunt underway for a man Baltimore City Police say brutally beat his 5-month-old to death. Police say the father’s version of events that led to the infant’s death did not add up.

Police say the father’s version of events that led to the infant’s death do not add up.

What began as death investigation is now an ongoing murder investigation after authorities found the baby’s injuries were far more serious than the story the parent initially told police.

They say they found was a history of abuse of an infant only 5-months-old.

“This is a victim that shouldn’t be, but we’re unfortunately here,” says Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

Baltimore City Police did not mince words, saying a five-month-old died at the hands of his own father.

Police say Perry Nelson-Johnson beat his own child, Emmanuel Johnson, repeatedly in the head with a blunt object causing major trauma.

“Absolutely disturbing and despicable inhumane act of violence,” says Smith.

The investigation began late last week when police were called to the home in the 1600 block of North Smallwood Street. Investigators say Nelson-Johnson and the mother of the baby told police their son had rolled off the bed and injured his head.

Police say the autopsy told a much different tale and noted the severe head trauma.

Nelson-Johnson is partially blind and does use a walking stick to get around. Police say it’s possible he used it to inflict the damage.

investigators say the autopsy also revealed the child had been recovering from a number of older and just as traumatic injuries all over his body.

The story has turned the neighborhood upside down, with many people at a loss for words.

“That’s unnecessary, that is so unnecessary,” says one neighbor.

“I don’t even know what to say, it’s just messed up,” says another neighbor.

Nelson-Johnson now faces a number of charges ranging from murder, assault, and child abuse

“There isn’t enough excuses in the world that you can give someone for inflicting this kind of harm against a 5-month-old child,” says Smith.

Police say as of yet, the baby’s mother has not been charged with any crime. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say the couple does have other children. They say are working with Child Protective Services as part of the investigation.

If you have information on Nelson-Johnson’s whereabouts, call the Warrant Apprehension Task Force at (410) 637-8970.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook