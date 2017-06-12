Weather Blog: Heat Wave Continues

Maryland is facing one more day of intense heat! Baltimore stopped just two degrees shy of the record on Monday, hitting 94 degrees.

We hit 94 today! Not quite record breaking but certainly HOT! A steamy day in store tomorrow! Heat index could hit 100. 😳 #FIRSTWARNINGWX pic.twitter.com/LD3bJOy5JM — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) June 12, 2017

Keep the water and bathing suit handy because we’re set to hit 94 again on Tuesday! The record is 97 and was set back in 1956.

Tuesday will feel even muggier thanks to rising humidity. While temps may stop in the mmid-90s feel like temps may hit 100 or 101!

A code orange air quality alert is in effect through midnight Monday.

A code yellow air quality alert is in effect for Maryland on Tuesday. Pollution levels may reach a moderate range so those who are especially sensitive to air pollution. The elderly, young children, those with asthma should refrain from strenuous outdoor activities.

Tuesday evening we could see a few showers popping up. More storms move in on Wednesday associated with a cold from that will knock temperatures back into the 80s.

