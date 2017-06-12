WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Woman Rescued From River, Arrested On Outstanding Warrant

June 12, 2017 3:28 PM

LIMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Police say firefighters helped a woman who was stranded on a rock in a Maine river get safely back to shore, where she was immediately arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police say 37-year-old Kimberly Hayford and a man became stranded Saturday night after their inflatable raft was punctured by a rock in the Saco River near Limington. Firefighters coaxed the pair off the rock, and they were able to get back to safety.

A sheriff’s deputy took their IDs and checked for any outstanding warrants, which the department says is standard procedure.

Hayford was wanted for not paying a $720 fine related to a conviction for operating under the influence.

Hayford’s arraignment is Monday. She couldn’t be reached immediately for comment. It was unknown if she had a lawyer.

