WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Yellow Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

One Dead After Overnight Shooting In Baltimore City

June 13, 2017 4:45 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Police are investigating a multiple shooting overnight in Baltimore.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Bonaparte Avenue just before 3 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three men and one woman who had been shot. The victims were quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.

One male victim was pronounced dead and another remains in critical condition. The female victim and another male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The victims identities have not yet been released. City homicide detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (410)- 396-2100.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch