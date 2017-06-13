One Dead After Overnight Shooting In Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Police are investigating a multiple shooting overnight in Baltimore.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Bonaparte Avenue just before 3 a.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found three men and one woman who had been shot. The victims were quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.
One male victim was pronounced dead and another remains in critical condition. The female victim and another male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The victims identities have not yet been released. City homicide detectives are now investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (410)- 396-2100.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook