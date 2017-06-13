Best Baltimore Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

By Joel Furches



On Father’s Day, dads tend to want to kick back and spend some quality time doing “man things.” Things like watching sports, eating meat and drinking beer. What better way to treat your dad than to take him directly to where the magic happens? To see the fine crafting of a quality draught, and then try a sample or three.

For beer lovers, Baltimore is the place to be, and not just because of Natty Bohs. Here are five of the finest breweries in the Baltimore area which invite visitors to see the heart and soul of the brewing process before they sample the resulting beverages. Consider taking your dad to any of these to give him a great Father’s Day.

Union Craft Brewing

1700 Union Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21211

(410) 467-0290

www.unioncraftbrewing.com

In the quickly growing area of Woodberry, there are a few stand-out establishments for food and beverages. Woodberry Kitchen, for instance, has become a well reputed dining establishment in this area. However, for beverages, you’ll want to go across the street to a place called Union Craft Brewing. With its entrance tucked away in a corner, Union Craft Brewing is located inside a series of warehouses which make a perfect nest for this venue. A step through the doors is a step into the beer-lover’s world. The bar is located immediately inside, where one will find a plethora of bottles and taps. There is a tour of the distillery every half hour, and the bar offers a wide array of games – from Jenga to cornhole – to occupy your time while you try its wares. Some of the outstanding drinks on tap are the Duck Pin and the Chessie. What do they taste like? Come down and find out!

Heavy Seas Beer

4615 Hollins Ferry Road

Halethorpe, MD 21227

(410) 247-7822

Stepping into the bar at the pirate-themed Heavy Seas Beer, one can’t help but be impressed at the attention to decor and detail lovingly placed there. With a well-lit seating space and a beautiful bar area, one of the most whimsical details is the beer kegs around which stools are placed, forming the perfect table for four. Pay $7 for four samples and a glass if you’re feeling adventurous. Among the recommended brews are the Peg Leg and the Tropi Cannon. Join Heavy Seas Beer for some of its scheduled events which include regular pirate boat rides in the Baltimore Harbor – usually with tunes, activities and, of course, drinks included. For adventure and beer, Heavy Seas can’t be beat.

Sagamore Spirit

301 E. Cromwell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Sagamore Spirit Distillery is a recent addition to the Baltimore booze landscape, and a significant one, too. The Distillery brews every variety of beers, ales and whiskeys, making for a well rounded experience. The highlight of the visit is the tour, which is not only informative about the entire brewing process, but also allows you to get involved by signing a bottle which will go out for purchase. After the tour, patrons are given a comprehensive tasting of the product. Tours tend to sell out quickly, so we recommend you get there early.

DuClaw Brewing Co.

7000 Arundel Mills Circle

Hanover, MD 21076

(410) 799-1166

It’s hard to live in Baltimore and not be familiar with DuClaw. This wildly popular brewery began as an at-home operation for some college guys who wanted to make themselves free beer. Now, 20 years later, DuClaw has made a not-insignificant name for itself in the area. Termed a “brewpub” by its creators, DuClaw is a full-service restaurant with a small brewery located inside. If you are looking to treat dad this Father’s Day, this is a great option. Not only does he get some top-quality food, but he can have all the craft beer he wants, freshly brewed on-site. Can’t do better than that.

Jailbreak Brewing Company

9445 Washington Blvd.

Laurel, MD 20723

(443) 345-9699

For dads with small children, this may be the best brewery for the money. The establishment is very family and dog friendly, with a BYOF (Bring Your Own Food) policy and food trucks outside every day. As far as activities, Jailbreak offers some bar games, such as shuffleboard. The microbrewery produces some fine tasting ales, but come out early! The establishment can get crowded fast!

