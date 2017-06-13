WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Dignified Transfer Held For Fallen Maryland Soldier

June 13, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Sergeant Eric Houck, Vice President Mike Pence

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Vice President Mike Pence was present for the dignified transfer of the remains of two soldiers killed in action over the weekend in Afghanistan.

The body of Perry Hall native Sergeant Eric Houck along with Army Corporal Dillon Baldridge arrived at Dover Air Force Base late Monday night. Both men were killed in Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan along with Sergeant William Bays.

Officials say a member of the Taliban infiltrated Afghan security forces working with U.S. Soldiers and opened fire. The gunman was quickly killed in return fire. Sergeant Houck was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

