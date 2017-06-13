Dignified Transfer Held For Fallen Maryland Soldier

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Vice President Mike Pence was present for the dignified transfer of the remains of two soldiers killed in action over the weekend in Afghanistan.
The body of Perry Hall native Sergeant Eric Houck along with Army Corporal Dillon Baldridge arrived at Dover Air Force Base late Monday night. Both men were killed in Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan along with Sergeant William Bays.
Officials say a member of the Taliban infiltrated Afghan security forces working with U.S. Soldiers and opened fire. The gunman was quickly killed in return fire. Sergeant Houck was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook