Report: Champion Golden State Warriors To Opt Out Of White House Visit

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — According to several reports, the NBA champion Golden State Warriors have decided as a team not to visit the White House, as is customary.

Golden State finished the playoffs 16-1 when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night. They ended with the highest winning percentage ever in the NBA postseason and won 15 consecutive games, the longest streak in the major North American sports.

Tuesday morning, reports started surfacing that the team had voted unanimously to skip the D.C. visit.

An official news release says the team hasn’t received an invite yet, but will decide if and when it comes what they will do.

The Warriors attended the White House ceremony after their championship win in 2015 when President Barack Obama was in office. The Cavs did the same last year.

Several New England Patriots players also decided not to visit the White House after their Super Bowl win.

