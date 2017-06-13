Kansas City Star Writer Terez Paylor On The Ravens Addition Of Wide Receiver Jeremy Maclin

Terez Paylor, Chiefs beat writer for the Kansas City Star, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Ravens adding former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on a two year deal signed yesterday.

Terez started by talking about what the Ravens and their fans should expect from Maclin saying “you’re gonna like this guy, he makes plays and loves to talk to the corners and he’s going to be highly motivated after being released…it’s a good move for the Ravens, he will have some injury scares and get nicked up but 92% of the time it will be nothing.”

When asked about the kind of guy Maclin is off the field Terez said “very competitive he’ll take some of the younger guys under his wing, he wants the football…I think he wasn’t very happy with the amount of touches he got last year in Kansas City but he never once criticized the team or the media despite the chances we gave him to.”

Terez went on to talk about how the Ravens offense can get the most out of Maclin, and how versatile Jeremy can be underneath and on the deep ball.