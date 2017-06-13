Motorcyclist Wrecks During Police Chase

June 13, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Motorcycle Crash, Police Chase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A motorcycle rider was injured after their motorcycle wrecked during a police chase Tuesday afternoon.

The chase ended on Route 40 (Pulaski Hwy) at Mapleton Ave., just before 2 p.m.

The motorcyclist reportedly ran into an SUV, and was then struck by a dump truck. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Captain Jeff Long was above the scene in Sky Eye Chopper 13.

No further details have been released at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Caputo Warden says:
    June 13, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    thug life – its ride or die (not both)

    Reply

