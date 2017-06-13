Never Played For A Super Team? Twitter Roasts LeBron’s Post Game Comment

After losing in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James had some interesting comments for the media. The Cavaliers star was asked about playing with star-studded rosters and the answer left many scratching their heads.

“I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team. I don’t believe in that,” said James. Maybe the former MVP forgot when he took his talents to South Beach? A move which saw James team up with stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to bring the Miami Heat two championships. NBA fans on Twitter didn’t forget and have been rubbing it in after “the king’s” fifth NBA Finals loss.

“They’re going to be around for a while,” LeBron said of the Warriors who he’s battled for the NBA title in three straight years. It’s safe to say the super team conversation isn’t going away any time soon.