Officer Hospitalized Following Wreck Involving 2 Police Vehicles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure after a wreck Tuesday afternoon that involved two police vehicles.
The crash happened near Pulaski St. and W. Franklin, just after 12:30 p.m.
Two police cars were involved in the wreck, along with four civilian vehicles.
Police say there were no life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook