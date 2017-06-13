Officer Hospitalized Following Wreck Involving 2 Police Vehicles

June 13, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Police car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure after a wreck Tuesday afternoon that involved two police vehicles.

The crash happened near Pulaski St. and W. Franklin, just after 12:30 p.m.

Two police cars were involved in the wreck, along with four civilian vehicles.

Police say there were no life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.

