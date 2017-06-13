WJZ BREAKING: Congressman, Aides And Police Shot in Alexandria, Va. At Congressional Baseball Game Practice | WATCH: WJZ Live Coverage | READ: Latest Developments | FOLLOW: WJZ Reporters Are Tweeting From The Scene

Officers To Be Put On 12-Hour Shifts, As City Violence Increases

June 13, 2017 11:36 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore sees multiple deadly shootings in just a matter of hours. It was a burst of violence that forced the commissioner to make a drastic move today.

All uniformed officers will be on mandatory 12-hour shifts, as the city hustles to control the crime.

Ava-joye Burnett reports the violence spilled over from the night into broad daylight today.

After a violent night, the police department announced a plan on how to address this problem, as the Police Commissioner was angered by the violence.

The violence in Baltimore started Monday evening and lasted through the night. It spilled over into the middle of Tuesday and by the end of it all, at least 12 people had been shot and at least six dead.

The victims include a 28-year-old man killed during a drug dispute on Bentalou Street, a 37-year-old woman killed in a bullying incident on Gertrude street and a man and woman– both in their twenties, killed during a quadruple shooting on Bonaparte Ave.

The police commissioner didn’t hold back or temper his tone.

“Quite frankly it pisses off the community, it angers us, it frustrates us,” says Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

Shortly after that passionate press conference from the police commissioner, there was another shooting in northwest Baltimore. That was around 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

Every patrol officer, detective, even administrative officers will put on uniforms and start patrolling the streets in 12-hour shifts, effective immediately.

“It’s sad, it’s just very sad.”

One woman lives near one of the shootings. She thinks more police is a good start.

“It’s just really treacherous on these streets. A lot can be done. I wouldn’t give up on this city. I wouldn’t personally, living here all my life,” says Hope Aye, from Baltimore.

The commissioner said there’s a broken system that allows repeat offenders to get back out on the streets.

“We are going to keep fighting our way through this, there is nowhere for us to run. There is nowhere for us to hide. We are responsible for public safety in the City of Baltimore, and we are going to keep working our hearts out until we get to a safer better place.”

The commissioner also said this new expanded 12-hour shift where it’s all hands on deck will last at least through the weekend.

The commissioner says he believes the violence is fueled by guns, gangs, and drugs. Police are still looking for a motive in some of these cases.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 159 homicides so far this year in Baltimore City, compared to 124 this time last year.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-21

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. Bucky Barkingham says:
    June 14, 2017 at 6:30 am

    Catch and release is a fishing sport, but not a good way of dealing with hardened criminals.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. David Sohns says:
    June 14, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Oh now you want more police? Can’t imagine how starting a public war on the police department would lead to something like this.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Larry Jones says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      Det be “Afro-logic,” dawg !

      Same as we be’s havin’ fo’ de las’ eight years.

      De po-lice done acted stupidly, you know.

      Reply | Report comment
  3. Jeffrey Shultz (@jnsesq) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Increasing violence? In a Democrat-run city? You guys should take a lesson from ChicagoLand on how to control vio–oh, wait…

    Reply | Report comment
  4. William Carson (@TitaniumTestis) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I used to care. Really!
    But if i mentioned the violence i am called a r-cist, n-zi and accused of white privilege.
    So…if this is how Baltimore chooses to live and vote than so be it.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Ted Huss says:
    June 14, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Baltimore and every urban city should not be surprised. When will these democrat run (for decades) cities going to realize the “poverty and education” policies, based primarily on spending money to keep a lid on it, have been woefully wrong and demand solutions that require responsible action by the target demographics?

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Jason Griffin says:
    June 14, 2017 at 10:50 am

    thank God I left bmore back in 2004!

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Ross Phipps says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:46 pm

      2006 for me I moved 3000 miles away

      Reply | Report comment
  7. Alexander Franke says:
    June 14, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Demographics, it’s all demographics folks.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Charles Tomey says:
    June 14, 2017 at 10:55 am

    More Obama voters having fun.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. James P. O'Brien says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:02 am

    where are the “Black Lives Matter” and Jesse Jacksons? I thought they’d cared about black lives? Guess not

    Reply | Report comment
  10. Bobby Love says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Want to save lives ??? Don’t take guns from the NRA take guns from the Democrats

    Reply | Report comment
    1. David P Mulloy says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      Amen to That!!

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Jeremy Smith says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      Exactly. Republicans don’t want gun control because they need to defend themselves from Democrats.

      Reply | Report comment
  11. John Gault says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Baltimore, Chicago and St Louis are in the hands of criminals and are under siege and the Democrats are busy chasing ghost Russians
    Anyone see anything wrong with that picture?
    I think the just like to hear the word “collusion”

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Michael Austin says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Just pull all of the cops, they are hated anyway and let these sub human animals commit infanticide.

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:07 am

    That ghetto-hellhole is infested with africans that murder each other, just like they do in Chicongo.

    Feed the noggs more cracks, send in more bullets, barricade them in, keep up the good work.

    Reply | Report comment
  14. John Gault says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I thought the mayor of Baltimore said this is just a way for them to “let off steam” !

    Reply | Report comment
  15. jasonn13 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Gee, double-secret overtime just like in the Rodney King festivities out on the Left Coast. Anyone else see any common features between the two incidents?

    Reply | Report comment
  16. Any One (@Giant_Buds) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:20 am

    The commissioner says he believes the violence is fueled by guns, gangs, & drugs, but it’s content of character that fuels all civility or lack thereof.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Stu Pedasso says:
      June 14, 2017 at 11:41 am

      This is the only way I can give your comment an UP vote, so here it is.

      Reply | Report comment
  17. David Olson says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Want to reduce crime? Everywhere? And reduce prison populations, child abuse and drug use? Require that all people, of all races, be on mandatory birth control if they receive any kind of government assistance.

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Erik Szpyra (@ErikSzpyra) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:26 am

    It’s all liberal fun and games until you start losing too many voters to gang violence. Now they wish they did not blame the police? Too late, they are leaving as well, you made your bed.

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Michael Silverstein says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Baltimore deserves everything it gets. Cops know the mayor does not have their back and no way they putting their lives on the line for a bunch of ingrates

    Reply | Report comment
  20. Ken Kaufman says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Nothing to see here, just normal behavior for Democrats.

    Reply | Report comment
  21. Erica Reinhardt says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:34 am

    To paraphrase an eminent Baltimorean, “Democracy is that system of government where the people get what they ask for, good and hard.” The Negro underclass of Baltimore and its Negro “leadership” are getting exactly what they asked for but good and hard. It’s alittle bit late to change their minds.

    Reply | Report comment
  22. Christopher Dunson says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Meanwhile the Maryland AG is filings bogus charges against Trump.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Jay Lewis says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:47 am

    To: Baltimore police. Please do not respond to any incidents in any neighborhood within 5 miles of where Freddy Gray was apprehended. Be safe. signed, a fan.

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Bob Suyak says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Baltimore = democratic party run for decades, = violence, like Detroit because. lowlife dems support advocate violence, mfers have for decades.

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Mark Shelton (@Indymav) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Obama`s legacy.

    Reply | Report comment
  26. CerpherJoe (@CerpherJoe) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Until ‘stop and frisk’ blood is on the hands of those who prevent it.

    Reply | Report comment
  27. Jon Galt says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Lived in Baltimore for 9 years, left in 2014, the city was simply not safe. If you are out after dark, you are gambling with your life, and if you are white, you are going to get robbed/assaulted/shot/etc.
    There is a definite hatred of any and all white people, I know that is never reported, but people that live in Baltimore know what I mean.

    Baltimore is like Detroit, Chicago, and many others, run by racist democrats for years, and the chickens are coming home to roost, to quote Obama’s spiritual leader Rev. Wright.

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Gary Johnson (@1cornflak1) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Baltimore Liberal Logic:
    Black’s Riot
    Destroying Black Businesses
    After Black Guy Dies in Police Custody
    With 3 Black Police Officers
    In A 43% Black Police Department
    With a Black Chief of Police
    Under A Black Female Mayor
    With A Black Female State Attorney
    In A City Ruled By Democrats for Over 50 Years
    With the First Black Female US Attorney General
    Appointed By The First Black President
    And they all BLAME RACISM

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Bob Trower says:
      June 14, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      You make too much sense. I’m sure you are correct. But it will never change. Democrats are in controll of all the failing cities.

      Reply | Report comment
  29. Gary Johnson (@1cornflak1) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Hopefully, some day very soon, Chicago will attack Baltimore or visa versa, and we’ll all be winners because of it…. (winner plays Detroit)…

    Reply | Report comment
  30. rightstuff1944 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Baltimore is the ultimate utopian dream of the leftist community organizer. Organizers target the least intelligent but excitable members of any crowd and play to them. It has worked splendidly in Baltimore.

    Reply | Report comment
  31. Joe Jacobs says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    need to disarm democrats and send to mental health professionals

    Reply | Report comment
  32. Gary Beauchamp says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I thought Obama said there were too many people in jail, so he released many when he left office.

    Reply | Report comment
  33. Joe Langley (@JoeLangley9999) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Send all blacks to Africa and you will have a peace in town.

    Reply | Report comment
  34. jmorlife63 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Hows that “gentrification” working out Baltimore?

    Reply | Report comment
  35. Susan Vue says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Warning: Progressive controlled urban areas are extremely dangerous

    Reply | Report comment
  36. Clay L. Herbert says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Baltimore D’s sowed seeds of hate, lies, and chaos! Now, their seeds have taken root they beg for civil discourse and money…lots of money!

    Reply | Report comment
  37. gunluvr says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Why? What’s the point?

    Reply | Report comment
  38. pageoturner says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Hate filled, intolerant and violent democrats have to stop inciting murder and work to SOLVE problems. They may start but apologizing to patriotic Americans.

    Reply | Report comment
  39. Morey Ladini says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Open season on cities, cops, and now Congress…but let’s stay focused on those rascally Rusky Hackers!

    Reply | Report comment
  40. Jason Blankovich says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    This peak in murders and all the murders after the recent riots in Baltimore can all be laid at the feet of two people and a group of people in Baltimore: The Mayor, the DA and the Baltimore city council. The Mayor literally called for the Police to stand down during riots and literally said, out loud, on camera for everyone to see and hear: give them the space to act out to express themselves. In essence she told the professional violence bringers to our streets that they could destroy businesses, burn cars and murder anyone they chose.

    There are other crazy Mayors and Chiefs of Police around the country who believe that if the rioters are liberals or simply a minority that they have carte blanche to commit violence in the name of free expression and protest. NO THEY DON’T. THESE ARE CRIMINALS AND SHOULD BE LOCKED UP.

    Reply | Report comment
  41. Douglas Masnaghetti says:
    June 14, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    The criminals need not worry, the lawless democrats have their backs and the liberal fascist pravdas race bait the multiple times, in your face, a day.

    CNN, NYT, WaPo, etc: the professional rabble rousers, taking pride in the violence they nurture.

    Reply | Report comment
  42. Michael P Coleman says:
    June 14, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Blacks have a black problem, that only blacks can fix. Democrats after about 30 yrs of leadership are the problem.

    Reply | Report comment
  43. Jeffrey Gee says:
    June 14, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Once again Maryland in general has some messed up gun control laws and Baltimore as most big cities are run by poverty pimps/Demoncrats!

    Reply | Report comment
  44. Saul Korn says:
    June 14, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    ” The chicken have come home to roost ” ! The Baltimore mayor, city council, prosecutors, etc. asked for this so let it roll ! Now of course this city has become a poster child for the Leftist policies, like Detroit, Chicago, Newark, Flint, etc., etc. ! If anyone thinks the reat of America cares you are dreaming !

    Reply | Report comment
  45. Larry Smith says:
    June 14, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    got to love your liberal black run sanctuary anti-police cities

    Reply | Report comment
  46. Larry Smith says:
    June 14, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    It is really sad when you are safer in Iraq then an American city…but you get what you vote for!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  47. Stan Pinkus says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Mayor and DA did this to the city

    Reply | Report comment
  48. Neil J. Hayes says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    This is what you get when you have grandstanding racist public officials who decide to jail their cops and coddle their criminals. It’s one thing to be corrupt, another to be incompetent. But when the two join hands you get Baltimore.

    Reply | Report comment
  49. John Powledge says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Baltimore, like all democrat run cities has become a violent cesspool!

    Reply | Report comment
  50. Al Zabel says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Wasn’t Baltimore, cleaning up, their city?
    I guess, that the slum dwellers, didn’t get that memo.
    But, I really cannot believe, that this bastion of Liberalism, is violent.
    Don’t all good little lib’s. Preach love, not hate?

    Reply | Report comment
  51. Blaine McAvoy says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    It could be ended in short order with “stop and frisk”. That is the most effective law enforcement measure for preventing crimes. Yes, it does involve profiling but the police generally know what people pose the greatest risk to society. So, you have to choose between saving lives and your own proclivity toward political correctness. Which is paramount?

    Reply | Report comment
  52. Steve Winston says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Democrat party agitation, handiwork and community agitation. Dems have ruled Baltimore for 75 years. This is what they do & thank you Obama for the racial agitation and anger mongering divisiveness you have sewn. Its what you do

    Reply | Report comment
  53. WOLFGANG (@Sierra_Bound) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Must be the Reblucian voters again…No?

    Reply | Report comment
  54. Magical Mangina (@magicalmangina) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    This could be fixed virtually overnight with one simple law: if caught illegally possessing a firearm, manditory 25 years, no possibility of parole. Within a year, the murder rate would drop by 50 percent.

    Reply | Report comment
  55. MC Squared says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Shocking?? I think not. A city ran by a bunch of inept liberals. Wouldn’t expect anything less. See Detroit, Chicago, Oakland, San Francisco, St. Louis and the list goes on and on and on. One common denominator, see above.

    Reply | Report comment
  56. ilovevictoriasbows says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    End welfare. Until then, enjoy!

    Reply | Report comment
  57. John Oakman says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Just fewer thugs to commit more crimes. BLM don’t matter in black Baltimore.

    Reply | Report comment
  58. Lorenzo A Vina says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    To the delight of the racist, seditious Obama/Jarrett Cabal many of our cities and college campuses have been reduced to relatively safe enclaves like Baghdad and Kabul. Thanks so much for the third world style violence PC Progs, pathological Trump haters and anarchists. There is no doubt more to come.
    GO TRUMP, MAGA!

    Reply | Report comment
  59. John McComas says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    I thought it was the confederate monuments fueling the violence. Once the monuments are removed and Robert E. Lee Park gets a new name, the city will be much safer.

    Reply | Report comment
  60. Erica Elaine (@Oxykitten11) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Sure, overworked fatigued cops are the answer!

    Reply | Report comment
  61. Charles Reynolds says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Just giving them space…Where is the Mayor?

    Reply | Report comment
  62. Eileen Finnin Hargrove says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Thanks to a democrat run city and how former Mayor and the State Attny Mosby destroyed Baltimore. Two hatefulled black women who turned on the police.

    Reply | Report comment
  63. William Martin Readling says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    To decrease violence in Baltimore, first end the drug war, depriving gangs of income, and allow concealed carry for every sane nonconvict.

    Reply | Report comment
  64. Archangel Stepehen Dolan says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    12 hour shifts are for emergencies. You can’t keep men and women on 12 hour shifts for longer than a week or to before they start burning out.

    Reply | Report comment
  65. abbey conway (@abbey_conway) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    All whites should evacuate and then let them kill each other off. After that, they can return and turn Baltimore back to a decent place to live and work.

    Reply | Report comment
  66. Melvin Furd says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Any big city that has been Democrat run for years is destined to end up like Baltimore, Chicago, Milwaukee, LA, Seattle, San Francisco. Democrats do not provide relief or progress, they provide crime, drugs, corruption, chaos, and decay.

    Reply | Report comment
  67. Kenyon Hull says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Black mayor with a black atty general who overreached on charges for her policemen who said, “let the black folk riot and destroy property for a while.” The rule of law means nothing to these black people. But they have the power now!!!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  68. Sylvia Massey Hunsaker says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    “The commissioner says he believes the violence is fueled by guns, gangs, and drugs.” And how many of these guns used in these shootings were legally owned? Another commissioner in a Democrat controlled city blaming guns when it is the illegal possession of those guns. The bet is zero guns used in the shootings were legal. It is not the guns, it is the total mismanagement of the city!

    Reply | Report comment
  69. Jim Williams says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    It’s racist not to let criminals be given space to destroy.

    Reply | Report comment
  70. MarkSchrader🔫🐸🗡️ (@MarkSchrader34) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Just let all the niġġer savages kill each other and when they’re all dead white people can return to Baltimore and rebuild white civilization there.

    Reply | Report comment
  71. mncjgaines says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Damn Russians.

    Reply | Report comment
  72. Scotty Gunn says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    It seems from these appalling numbers, 12 shot and 6 dead, that the police and the city leaders need to act fast.
    I suggest free shooting lessons asap. Let’s get those numbers up, Baltimore. 50% is terrible. Breathe, hold, squeeze. And for crying out loud, quit holding the damn thing sideways.

    Reply | Report comment
  73. Blaine McAvoy says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    The police are in a reactive rather than a proactive enforcement mode. If city leaders want to take immediate and effective action to PREVENT crime and save lives, allow law enforcement to exercise their training and judgment by stopping and frisking people they believe could pose a risk to the community. Those with prior felony arrests and/or known gang members caught carrying weapons will be removed from the streets. Otherwise, they will continue responding to crimes already committed. The only change will be longer police working hours, higher costs for the city, with zero benefits to the citizens therein.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch