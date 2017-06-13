Maryland Man Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Girl

June 13, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Alleged Rape

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Savon Douglas faces several charges of second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, and perverted practice.

The investigation into Douglas began after the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Criminal Enforcement Division was told about the possible rape of a 12-year-old.

Police received this information from the Somerset County Department of Social Services

It was determined that Douglas had raped the girl, according to Maryland State Police, and he was arrested on these charges Tuesday.

