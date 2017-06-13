3 Students Hospitalized Following School Bus Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three students were taken to a hospital after a school bus they were in was rear ended Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Police reports the wreck happened while the bus was picking up children on Route 40 in Cecil County.

There were 27 students on board, and the injured children were between the ages of 8 and 10. The bus driver was helping a student board the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was also taken to a hospital. Police are investigating whether that driver was using a cell phone at the time of the crash.

Police say their preliminary investigation found that the bus was parked on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes of Pulaski Highway, without its red flashing signals activated, when a blue Hyundai left its lane and hit the parked school bus from behind.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation into the crash.

