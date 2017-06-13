Rocket Launch From Wallops Island Scrubbed Tuesday Night

Chincoteague, Va. (WJZ) — A rocket that was due to launch this evening from Wallops Island in Chincoteague, Virginia has been postponed for the night.

It has been rescheduled for Wednesday evening.

The rocket launch at Wallops has been scrubbed because of cloudy skies. — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) June 14, 2017

Once the rocket is launched, it will create colorful clouds that will be visible to skywatchers along the mid-Atlantic coastline.

What is being called a “sounding rocket” was due to launch Monday night, and then again on Tuesday night, however, on both evenings, NASA decided at the last minute to postpone due to cloud cover at the observation sites and said it will try again to launch Wednesday night.

We are counting down to T-3 minutes at Wallops where we will hold. We are red because of cloudy skies. Window is 9:05 – 9:20 p.m. — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) June 14, 2017