Man Found After Drowning In Rocky Gorge In Patuxent River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man drowned after going missing in the Patuxent River Tuesday night at Rocky Gorge.
A Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Special Ops team was in the area working on a training exercise at the 2200 block of Ednor Road when a group of people notified them a 21-year-old victim was missing.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue assisted with the search.
The young man’s body was found about an hour later. The death is under investigation.
Montgomery County Police are conducting the death investigation.
Montgomery Fire spokesman Pete Piringer says there were three drowning or near-drowning incidents on Tuesday alone and advises safety precautions.