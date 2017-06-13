WEATHER BLOG: Hot Today, Gone Tomorrow

Hi Everyone!

I do not have to shovel it, slip on it, or watch cars slide on it. I will take this heat any day. Just like when it is very cold, (and just cold), I will deal with it. But unlike when temps are exceptionally cold, and you cannot go outside, once the late afternoon hits, (and we get out of the glare of the sun), I will totally enjoy this evening. And hopefully you will too.

#WJZ #FIRSTWARINGWX Same look and feel this morning as yesterday. Back to the mid 90's later. But relief tomorrow! @CBSBaltimore pic.twitter.com/nrp1Iai8p7 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) June 13, 2017

The forecast IS on track to have a “backdoor cold front” drop through the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow and goodbye heat wave. Counting today it will be three day’s averaging 10-15 degrees above normal. Behind that front temps will be 6 to 10 degrees BELOW normal. As we like to say if someone does not like the weather, here, just give it a day and the forecast will change. Forecast high for Wednesday 83°.

We have another “Code Orange” air quality day in effect. (Can I be honest about something? I have always wondered how a Code “anything” could be worse than sitting in traffic on the beltway on any day. If a “Code” afternoon is different, and much worse, that is REALLY saying something. But the point is made,… today hot, humid, with foul air around.)

Come on evening, get here quick!

MB!