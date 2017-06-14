Residents Evacuated By Gas Leak Staying In Bus To Stay Cool

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak that has caused an evacuation of the area Wednesday morning.

BGE is on scene of the gas leak in the 5400 block of Link Ave.

That block has been evacuated as a precaution, and those who were evacuated were taken to a bus to stay cool.

The gas leak was reported just after 10:45 a.m., and the air quality is being monitored.

Authorities say the breeze is helping with the problem, but it could be another couple hours before it’s cleared.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

