MTA Bus Crashes Into Pawn Shop In Multi-Vehicle Wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An MTA bus had to be pulled out after crashing into a pawn shop Wednesday afternoon.
The multi-vehicle wreck happened on Clifton Ave. at Denison St.
Traffic was being diverted from the area as crews worked to get the bus back on the road.
It is not known how many people were on the bus at the time of the accident, and the extent of the damage done to the bus or the building.
The cause is under investigation.
