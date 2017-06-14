WJZ BREAKING: Congressman, Aides And Police Shot in Alexandria, Va. At Congressional Baseball Game Practice | WATCH: WJZ Live Coverage | READ: Latest Developments | FOLLOW: WJZ Reporters Are Tweeting From The Scene

Orioles Place Davis On 10-Day DL Because Of Strained Oblique

June 14, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Chris Davis, Chris Davis Disabled List, Chris Davis Injured

CHICAGO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed slugging first baseman Chris Davis on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right oblique.

The Orioles announced the move before Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Davis left Monday’s loss to Chicago after hitting a fly to right with the bases loaded in the third inning. He is batting .226 with 14 homers and 26 RBIs.

The Orioles also selected infielder David Washington’s contract from Triple-A Norfolk and transferred outfielder Anthony Santander from the 10-day to the 60-day DL because of a strained right forearm.

